Ahmaud Arbery case gets new district attorney as DOJ weighs hate crime charges

Monday, May 11, 2020

Ahmaud Arbery was shot back on Feb. 23 in Brunswick, GA. Gregory and Travis McMichael have since been charged with murder.

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr says a new district attorney has been appointed in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

Carr has tapped Cobb County DA Joyette Holmes to lead the prosecution of Gregory and Travis McMichael, both charged with Arbery's murder following the incident that took the 25-year-old man's life.

DA Tom Durden originally took reins of the case, but opted to step back from it because he believes "another office is better suited from a resource perspective to now handle the case."

"District Attorney Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge, and the Cobb County District Attorney’s office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead this prosecution and ensure justice is done," Carr said in a statement.

The move comes as federal involvement in the case heats up. Over the weekend, Carr asked for a federal investigation into the handling of the case that has sparked nationwide protests.

The Department of Justice is considering the request and may also file federal hate crime charges against the McMichaels, according to the Associated Press.

Arbery was killed on Feb. 23. The McMichaels, according to investigators, believed Arbery was a suspect in a burglary.

Video of the shooting was leaked to social media and quickly went viral.

