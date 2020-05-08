Ahmaud Arbery case: What we know about arrests of father, son in killing of jogger

Friday, May 8, 2020

A prosecutor says he'll let a grand jury decide whether the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery will face charges. Many in the south Georgia community can't understand why no one's been arrested. (Source: Family, CNN, WFOX, WJXT, WJAX)

A white father and son accused of fatally shooting a black man on a residential Georgia street were arrested Thursday and charged with murder and aggravated assault after a national outcry that no arrests had been made, authorities said.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 just outside the port city of Brunswick. The men who pursued him in a pickup truck told police they believed Arbery was a burglar.

The GBI opened an investigation this week after the video was posted online by a Brunswick radio station. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp told reporters that he’s confident the agency will “find the truth.”

Those close to Arbery celebrated the news, but also expressed frustration at the long wait.

“This should have occurred the day it happened,” said Akeem Baker, one of Arbery's close friends in Brunswick. “There’s no way without the video this would have occurred. I’m just glad the light’s shining very bright on this situation.”

Benjamin Crump, an attorney for the slain man's father, Marcus Arbery, said it was “outrageous” that it took so long for arrests to be made.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the GBI said a district attorney had requested it look into the killing.

"Our goal in every investigation is to seek the truth. That's exactly what we intend on doing in this matter," said Director Vic Reynolds in a video on the agency's page.

Arbery loved to run.

"Unless it was pouring rain down outside, Ahmaud was going to be running," said Jason Vaughn, Arbery’s high school football coach.

On Feb. 23, a sunny Sunday in a coastal Georgia community, his run became a deadly chase.

According to police reports, he is seen around 1 p.m. in the Satilla Shores neighborhood where residents say there have been break-ins.

He's walking around a home under construction and then is spotted running in the road. His presence triggers calls to 911.

Dispatcher: "And you said someone is breaking into it right now?"

Caller: "No it's all open, it's under construction. And he's running right now, here he goes right now."

Dispatcher: "Ok, what is he doing?"

Caller: "He's running down the street."

According to the police report, Gregory McMichael is standing in his front yard when he sees what he thinks is the suspect in the neighborhood break ins, as he puts it, "hauling ass down the street."

McMichael, a retired Glynn County police officer, and his son Travis grab a handgun and a shotgun, according to police documents, jump into a truck and began following Arbery.

The report describes how the father and son along with another man tried repeatedly to cut him off. Each time Arbery ran around them.

Eventually, the father and son manage to get ahead of Arbery using their truck to block his path. Travis McMichael is on the street holding a shotgun.

Video captured by an unidentified person that CNN has not been able to authenticate, allegedly depicts a fight for the shotgun. Three shots and Arbery is apparently seen dying in the street.

"I want to see these people go to jail, go to prison, whatever," Marcus Arbery Sr. said. "They need the harshest crime they can get, because that was uncalled for. I'm telling you. That's just hate and murder. I want to see justice for him."

Critics contend there was no initial arrest because the man with the shotgun is the son of a former police officer from the same department initially investigating the case.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report