'Justice for Arbery': Family shaken as protests heat up for unarmed man killed in Brunswick

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 25-year-old with ties to the Augusta area was shot and killed in Brunswick. The details of the shooting are finally coming to light two months later -- and making national headlines.

The man is Ahmaud Arbery.

His family says Arbery was jogging in a Brunswick neighborhood back in February when he was stopped by two men who told police they thought he was a burglary suspect.

They told him to stop, and there was a scuffle that lead to Arbery being shot with a shotgun. No arrests were made, but now a grand jury will decide if charges will be filed in Arbery's death.

These new details have led to protests demanding justice for Arbery. More than 100 people showed up in Brunswick in the very neighborhood where he was killed.

But as his case continues to make national news, Arbery's family chose to bury him just outside of Waynesboro where his family can visit him easily. Many of his family and friends live in the Augusta area, but they are not ready to talk just yet about the situation.

His family does say they are waiting for justice.

As Arbery rests at a small cemetery outside of Waynesboro, protests continue through the neighborhood where he was killed.

A new graphic witness video that surfaced appears to show two men confronting Arbery.

Police reports say Greg and Travis McMichael told investigators they thought he was a burglary suspect. Greg also says Arbery attacked his son and they fought over a shotgun before Travis shot him twice.

Wanda Jones, Ahmaud's mother, spoke with the CBS Evening News about the video. She hasn't seen it, and she isn't ready to see it.

"Proves my son was not committing a crime. He was out for his daily jog. And, he was hunted down like an animal and killed," Jones said.

"It's gonna take some time. It won't be today or tomorrow. It may not be months," Jones also said.

Joe Biden has responded, saying Arbery was killed in cold blood. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted that law enforcement is ready to serve justice.

The GBI is now investigating.

The family attorney said in a general statement that what happened was murder and that he was targeted for his race.

The family did start a Facebook page and many are using the hashtag 'Run with Maud.'

Others are making their voices heard in the streets as the family waits for answers.

News 12 reached out to the family attorney for comment. His office told us he'd get back to us soon.

