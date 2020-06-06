Ahmaud Arbery's mom speaks out in Downtown Augusta's demonstration

Saturday, June 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Tonight there were huge demonstrations in Downtown Augusta and Aiken.

Augusta's demonstration was the largest we've seen in our area so far, but they both stay peaceful.

At the Odell Weeks Center in Aiken, the Aiken Black Lives Matter group organized a peaceful family friendly protest.

People stood along Whiskey Road, but instead of marching they formed a line and held up signs in unity.

It was the same sentiment in Downtown Augusta, hundreds of people filled downtown.

People marched all the way down to the Augusta Commons.

Speakers and special guests spoke to the crowds, one of them being Ahmaud Arbery's mom.

"I know Amaud, Mr. Floyd, and Ms.Taylor are smiling knowing you guys are standing with us," said Wanda Cooper, Ahmaud's mother.

Her son was shot and killed in February while jogging in Brunswick.

She says the pain will live with her forever, but she's proud to see the impact his life had on the world.

She says she wanted to come to Augusta to march.

She hopes that the protests not only shows the urgent cry for change

but how powerful we are when we come together.