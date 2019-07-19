'Agitated' caregiver arrested for possession of meth and marijuana during inspection

Friday, July 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to officials, a woman who is a caregiver for the elderly was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana on Wednesday.

Mary Chambliss, a caregiver at Kamga's Personal Care Home, was acting agitated during an annual inspection. She would not allow the inspector to do her job by refusing to verify where a resident was and trying to stop the inspection. After showing more aggressive behavior, the inspector terminated the inspection.

When officials returned to the home later that day to make sure the elderly residents were not in harm's way and to finish the inspection, Chambliss immediately ran to a room and collected a pocketbook and a tin. She tried to leave with the items but was caught and found with methamphetamine and marijuana. She was arrested at the scene.

Officials searched the personal care home for more drugs but did not find any and the inspector was able to complete the inspection. During the inspection, one of the four residents was taken to the VA hospital due to concerns of being too thin. CAVE also interviewed the residents for signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The owner of the personal care home told officials that Chambliss would no longer be working there. CAVE will be following up with the personal care home.

