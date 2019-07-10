Suspect wanted in 2 aggravated assaults in Augusta

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man in an assault incident.

Daquan Nicholas Vanzan is wanted for an aggravated assault that happened on Barnes Street at James Brown Boulevard Tuesday, as well as another aggravated assault that happened on the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

Vanzan was last seen walking towards the Cooney Circle area.

Vanzan is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (706) 821-1080.

