Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is in custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest in an aggravated assault.

Darren Jamal Bovian, 26, was arrested early Tuesday.

Bovian is facing four aggravated assault charges, as well as criminal damage to property.

