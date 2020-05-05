Agencies across the two-state battle backlog of unemployment claims

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Unemployment claims are backlogged in both South Carolina and Georgia as the numbers are easily surpassing the amount in past history because of the coronavirus pandemic. And agencies are just trying to manage the increasing numbers.

There's no line at the door of unemployment agencies, but it's busier than ever. Since March 21, there have been more than 1.3 million initial claims in Georgia. And in South Carolina, there have been more than 400,000 in that same time period.

"At the height of this, you could have 200,000 people calling a day," Mark Butler, Georgia Commissioner of Labor, said. "But, even when we have 10,000 people calling a day, you still only have 1,000 employees statewide."

Butler says they went from 20,000 claims a month -- to a million filed in one month.

"Our staffing and our funding is based on claim level, and before this all started we were at record low claim levels coming in," he said.

The process takes weeks to teach someone new, so they've hired recent retirees from their offices to help.

Georgia officials say employer-filed claims are quicker, taking about seven days. Individual claims, in a perfect scenario, take three to four weeks.

Around 240,000 are still waiting -- most have errors or require more info.

"Our big struggle right now is getting in touch with those individuals, or them getting in touch with us," Butler said. "If you don’t claim those weeks of actually being unemployed, payments will not go out."

And payments weren't going out to those self-employed, until two weeks ago.

"All 50 states have had to come up with ways to process these. We’ve had to have our it folks actually build an application system," Butler said.

Both Georgia and South Carolina agencies say they are catching up.

"They are currently working seven days a week. People say, ‘Well, you guys are closed on the weekends?’ No. ‘You guys going home at four?’ No," Butler said.

Some staff are working seven days a week, and 12 hours a day to get money to those who need it.

The backlog is getting shorter, but patience isn't easy when there's no paycheck.

As for the Department of Labor, they say opening up their offices won't improve the situation. But their system operates the same way online, and the lines in offices would cause safety issues.

