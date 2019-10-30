After recent fatalities, Plant Vogtle awards $500K grant to Burke County Sheriff's Office for traffic safety

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plant Vogtle is awarding the Burke County Sheriff's Office a substantial grant that sheriff's officials say will be used to help make roads around the plant safer.

Vogtle officials alongside Georgia Power, Bechtel, and Nuclear Power Labor Actions will be giving the sheriff's office $500,000 over the next two years.

“Immediately, you will begin seeing additional deputies conducting traffic enforcement within the area through grant funds provided to the BCSO overtime budget thus allowing us to maintain our normal patrol and traffic enforcement functions across the county. We will be reviewing the traffic studies that have recently been conducted along with the stats from our black boxes deployed in the area from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that monitor traffic counts and speeds," Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard said in a statement.

The sheriff's office says that money will go toward the following:

-Expanded deputy patrols on roadways around Plant Vogtle

-Increased law enforcement presence during all Vogtle shift changes, when the volume of traffic is at its highest

-Enhanced coordination between the BCSO and Vogtle security during shift changes, holidays, plant refueling outages and other events that impact normal traffic patterns and require increased enforcement

-Additional safe driving education efforts both on site and in the surrounding communities

-Marketing and Education Initiatives

-Traffic Safety & Enforcement Equipment

The grant comes after two Vogtle employees died on River Road.

The fatalities have pushed Vogtle employees and residents in the area to criticize if the road is even safe enough to drive.

