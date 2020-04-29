After FBI search, Evans man charged with possession of child pornography

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- An Evans man was charged today in U.S. District Court with possession of child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 43, of Evans, was taken into custody after FBI agents searched his residence Tuesday based on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirmed the FBI searched a home at the Riverwood Plantation neighborhood northwest of Evans on Tuesday. It was unconfirmed whether that home was the one searched in connection with this case.

Olowabusi is scheduled to appear by video before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps at 11:30 a.m. today for an initial appearance hearing, U.S. Attorney Christine said.

Criminal complaints contain only charges. Defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the case, which is being prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney and Project Safe Childhood Coordinator Tara M. Lyons.

Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed that Oluwabusi was being held in Lincoln County jail on a hold for the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

