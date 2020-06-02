After 2 autopsy reports, Floyd family calls for 1st-degree murder charge

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The investigation continues into the cause of death for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis medical examiner has classified George Floyd's death as a homicide, saying his heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck.

In a report released Monday, the Hennepin County medical examiner in Minnesota writes that Floyd died from quote "cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by law enforcement officers."

And in a private medical examination requested on behalf of the Floyd family, examiners say he died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump is now calling for the charge against former officer Derek Chauvin to be upgraded from third-degree murder to first-degree murder.

"Each of us has concluded that on the basis of all the information available, the cause of death is what was seen at the time of death. He couldn't breathe, asphyxia due to compression of the neck and the back, and that's homicidal," said Michael Baden, M.D.

The medical examiner's report also lists heart disease and hypertension as “other significant conditions," along with fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

A widely seen citizen video that shows Floyd struggling with a police officer holding his knee on his neck has sparked protests nationwide.

