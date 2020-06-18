Advertisement

Advisory group to review names used on University System of Georgia campuses

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The University System of Georgia has created a group to review the names of buildings on campuses and report whether any changes should be made.

In the CSRA, the system includes Augusta University and East Georgia State College.

Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and Chancellor Steve Wrigley of the USG appointed the group to study the names of buildings and colleges on all 26 USG campuses and report to the board on any recommended changes.

“It is important to the Board of Regents that USG represents the very best of our state and 333,000 students who are working to attain their degrees from our colleges and universities across the state,” Shailendra said in a news release. “I appreciate the time and commitment of all those who have agreed to do this review, and know they will work quickly and thoroughly.”

Members of the group include:

• President Marion Fedrick, Albany State University, group chairwoman

• Michael Patrick, marketing and strategic growth, Chick-fil-A

• The Honorable Herbert Phipps, retired, Georgia Court of Appeals

• Neal J. Quirk, attorney, executive vice chairman, University of Georgia Foundation

• Sally Wallace, dean, Andrew Young School of Policy Studies, Georgia State University

