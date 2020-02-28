Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Advance voting begins Monday in Richmond County for the Georgia Primary Election.

The election will be on March 24th. Advance voting begins Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street, and runs through March 13th.

Saturday Voting will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM in the Linda W. Beazley Community Room in the Municipal Building, the Henry Brigham Recreation Center, the Diamond Lakes Regional Park, and the Warren Road Recreation Center.

Extended hours for voting begins March 16th through the 20th at all four Saturday locations from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

You can also vote by mail now. Anyone interested must submit a written request to the Board of Elections at 535 Telfair Street, Suite 500, Augusta, Georgia, 30901 or by fax at 706-821-2814.

Voters by mail can also email requests to richmondelections@augusta.gov.

CLICK HERE to view a sample ballot.

