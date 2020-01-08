Adorable dog-cat pair up for adoption in Aiken County as aging owner departs for assisted living facility

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- We hope you're sitting down for this one.

Aiken County Animal Shelter officials are hoping to get a dog and cat pair adopted after their aging owner dropped them off because he was moving into an assisted living facility.

"Fergus and George are devastated to be here. Their owner is broken-hearted. Please help turn this tragic story around," a Facebook post tagged at the shelter says.

Fergus is a 2-year-old house trained Chihuahua and George is an 11-year-old litter box trained house cat.

"They love each other and simply cannot do life alone," the post said.

Aiken County Shelter officials say the combined adoption fee is $45 and they're being kept off the adoption floor at this time.

"Their lives are in our hands," the post said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.