Adoption applications open for Dorian, dog who was found injured in North Augusta

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A dog found in North Augusta with a severe head wound is now resting and recovering following a surgery Thursday.

You may remember Dorian, the pup who rescuers spent 36 hours trying to bring in at a shopping plaza in North Augusta last week. Well Dorian no longer has that wound on his head, thanks to a surgeon from a local hospital.

Dr. Collins works at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center, and he was the surgeon who helped Taka, a dog burned in a fire last year. Dr. Collins and his team stepped up once again to help Dorian on Thursday.

According to rescuers with the Dog and Cat Networking Agency, Dorian is back at home with his foster mom to heal before getting adopted.

"His foster mom said he is doing great and in good spirits," said a representative from DNA. "It's just amazing how the community has come together for him."

As far as Dorian's future goes, applications are open now for his adoption. DNA says Dorian took a long time to catch because he didn't trust the rescuers, so he could be a flight risk. Because of that, they want Dorian to go to a home with a fenced-in yard, and an adopter who is willing to take Dorian out on a leash in that yard for the foreseeable future until he's comfortable.

"He would do fine in a home with children as long as they understand that he is still a bit fearful and they respect his personal space," Dorian's foster mom said.

Dorian really needs a family who understands what he's been through, and can be patient with him as he learns to trust and become a house dog.

