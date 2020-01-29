Additional warrant issued for Hephzibah Middle student charged with child molestation

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Hephzibah Middle School teacher is back in jail after an additional warrant was sworn out for her arrest.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Rumah Byrapaka, 24, was picked up by ICE and returned when a warrant for sexual assault was issued for her.

Byrapaka was charged in mid-January with child molestation and enticing a minor for indecent purposes in connection with an incident with a male student.

Byrapaka, meanwhile, has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim and no contact with anyone under the age of 18.

She also cannot teach anywhere and has been ordered to surrender her passport.

