Additional suspect wanted in Aiken man's May disappearance, death investigation

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Another suspect is wanted in the disappearance and likely death of an Aiken man.

Three men have been arrested for the death of Derrick Curry since he went missing back in May.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for Altashuan Jalen Bacon, 18. He is wanted for Accessory Before the Fact of Murder and Accessory After the Fact of Murder.

Bacon stands about 6'3" and weighs around 200 pounds. His last known address was in Warrenville.

Anyone with information can contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at (803) 648-6811.

