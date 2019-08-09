Additional suspect in Aiken man's disappearance, death turns self in

Friday, August, 9, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man wanted in connection with a death investigation in Aiken County has turned himself in.

Altashuan Bacon was wanted for accessory before the fact of murder and accessory after the fact of murder in the death of Derrick Curry.

Curry has been missing back in May.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report, Derrick Jai Curry's mother made a statement indicating that she spoke with someone who knew her son. They told her they'd dropped hr son off near Minit Shop on Augusta Road earlier that morning.

The report then says a witness saw a Snapchat that said Curry was killed by suspects from New Ellenton, and that his body was in Langley Pond, where they ended up searching.

Curry's body has not yet been located.

