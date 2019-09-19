Adding a pop of color: How murals are inspiring students at Hornsby Elementary

Thursday, September 19, 2019

News 12 this Morning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- "What starts here changes the World," is the motto principal, Willie Adkinson has adopted for Hornsby Elementary.

The principal explains what he hopes to see in his students,

"I want my kids to understand that they are leaders. So whatever they do and if they do it properly, positively the world will follow."

This year, Adkinson is adding a pop of color to the school with the addition of murals.

With every stroke and vivid color, Dr. A is hoping to change his students perspective on school and make it somewhere they want to come.

"To me kids want to come to a place that's inviting, So to me it was important that we had lots of color because we deal with the smaller ages; pre-kindergarten through third grades. So those kids are used to seeing color, so inviting color throughout the hall ways, pictures throughout the hallways helps kids want to be a part of something."

The murals covering the walls at Hornsby elementary took three weeks to complete, it was all done by the local art troupe. One of the troupes members, Shanita Fort is also a first grade teacher at the school.

"I love kids so helping them and inspiring them to grow and do more especially like this. I don't teach art but, i believe art is through everything," Fort says explaining her passion for the youth.

Whether inspiring innovation, or cultivating history, Fort tells News 12 each wall has a message.

"We have Jessie Norman, we have Lucy Laney, we have James Brown, we all know James Brown is from Augusta we also have Dr. A, we have W.S Hornsby who the school is named after and we have our most recent superintendent Dr. Pringle, it's a great wall to spotlight some of the people who have done great things in Augusta."

They aren't done yet, Dr. A says they plan to cover every inch of the school.

Phase one we are going to implement and make sure that all of our hallways are completed. As this continues to grow we want to make sure it's focused on what we believe kids should see.

