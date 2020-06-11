Activists want to defund the police, but officials open to other ways of reform

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Some activists argue defunding the police has nothing to do with dismantling sheriff’s agencies. There are several perspectives on it, but at the core, it seems as if protestors are actually arguing for a shift in resources.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office makes up $68 million of this year’s $173 million general funds for Augusta. The city’s budget also shows the agency gets money from the capital fund as well.

But, that additional sum dropped by about $2 million compared to the previous year. And altogether, demonstrators are calling for a continued drop in funding.

“Defunding the police doesn’t necessarily mean abolishing the police. It just means take a good look at their budget and relocating how their money is flowing,” Kayla Andrea, a member of CSRA Black Lives Matter.

“And when you do need help, who do you call? The police and the first responders. They are there when we need them,” District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett said. “So the whole talk of defunding, it’s very complicated but I don’t see that happening here.”

Throughout recent years, RCSO has gone to commission for budget increases, citing growing workloads plus needing competitive salaries for deputies. So even though public safety equals nearly 40 percent of Augusta’s budget, leaders explain, it is the most critical.

Activists don’t disagree, but they argue the public’s safety is also dependent on fair housing, increased resources for hunger and poverty, extracurricular education programs for challenged students, and new community infrastructure -- issues where communities of color are affected at higher rates.

“It seems like they have a lot of money going to the police department and instead of all that money going straight to them --0 if we re-source the money,” Andrea said.

Protesters across the country are calling on the diversion of funding. Local Black Lives Matter groups began to have the conversations too, saying it’s a means to tackle several layers of systemic racism.

“How can we expect the system to protect us if it was never meant for that to happen,” Andrea said.

Local officials say they are willing to have meetings with protestors to discuss ideas on reform. But so far, no county in the two-state sees defunding police as the practical next step.

Offering, as the city grows, so does the need for deputy staffing, more equipment, and more calls to 911.

While rally cries grow louder, and communities of all backgrounds come together for demonstrations, even officers participating.

Black Lives Matter members like Andrea feel that's not enough.

"Like where are the policy changes?" Andrea said.

The Black Lives Matter groups across the CSRA are set to meet this Sunday to talk more on ideas for police reform and defunding, to bring back to city and state leaders.

