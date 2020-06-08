Across CSRA, protesters are calling for bigger changes

Monday, June 8, 2020

These are scenes from some of the protests in the CSRA that were held on June 6, 2020.

As unrest continues across the country over racial issues, peaceful protests continued over the weekend in the CSRA.

A common theme at the protests was a desire for bigger changes to rectify social injustices and end police brutality.

Among those behind the efforts is at least one local law enforcement agency, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, which hosted one of the protests on Saturday.

There were protests covered both sides of the Savannah River and from one end of the CSRA to the other:

Augusta

Augusta saw its biggest protest so far on Saturday.

Hundreds of people marched through downtown, joined by performers and speakers, including the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, the jogger with family ties to the CSRA who was shot dead Feb. 23 outside Brunswick.

The deaths of Arbery, George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky., have sparked much of the unrest.

“I know Ahmaud, Mr. Floyd, and Ms. Taylor are smiling knowing you guys are standing with us,” said Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother.

Waynesboro

Dozens of people gathered at Jones Lake in Waynesboro on Saturday. They talked about ways they can improve as a community.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office led a moment of silence Saturday for Floyd that lasted eight minutes, 46 seconds, the amount of time a police officer restrained his neck with a knee before Floyd died.

Mayor Greg Carswell also declared the first Saturday of June to be designated as George Floyd’s Day of Solidarity and Love in Waynesboro.

Grovetown

About 100 people in Grovetown marched through the city on Saturday.

Aiken

There was a prayer walk Saturday morning organized by a local minister.

Then not too far away, another crowd same together at the Odell Weeks Center. The Aiken Black Lives Matter chapter led the demonstration, hoping to spread the message in the community.

Then on Sunday, kids of all ages and races led a march through downtown Aiken. Holding up signs, many of them said it was their first time protesting and marching made them feel good inside. They said they also want to see change in their community.

“I want officers to treat black people and white people the same way,” one participant said.

“Black and white could be the same. we’re all people.”

