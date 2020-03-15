All lanes closed on Columbia Rd and Louisville Rd after car goes up in flames

Sunday, March 15, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says all lanes of Columbia Rd at Louisville Rd are blocked due to an accident.

Columbia County dispatch says the call came in at 8:10 p.m. They say there are two cars involved.

Deputies say one vehicle overturned off of the roadway and was on fire when deputies arrived. The driver of the vehicle was still inside. The fire was quickly extinguished and the driver was removed from the vehicle with only minor injuries.

According to deputies, everyone involved appears to only have minor injuries.

Due to the fire, Columbia Rd. is currently shut down at Louisville Rd., but will be opened back up to one lane in a few minutes.

Officials are working to identify all people involved in the accident.

This is the same road that county officials have said they are working to bring safety measures after several accidents and fatalities.

We last reported on an accident that in May where a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, crashing straight into another car, sending it flipping.

We will keep you posted.