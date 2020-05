Wednesday, May 27, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An accident with reported injuries on I-20 in Aiken County today.

It's on the westbound side, heading towards Augusta around mile marker 14. This is between the Aiken and Bettis Academy Rd exits.

At this point, the left lane is closed. Backups are possible.

We've got a crew on the way.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.