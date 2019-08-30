Accident on I-20 eastbound; traffic backed up

Friday, August 30, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/AGT) -- According to officials, there has been an accident on I-20 eastbound near the Riverwatch exit.

No one is being reported as injured and no lanes are closed. However, traffic is backed up to right before Washington Road.

 