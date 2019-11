Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- According to the coroner's office, an accident on Gordon Highway has killed one man.

72-year-old William Royal of Augusta was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center shortly after at 5 p.m.

The crash happened right before 4 p.m. as Royal was traveling west on the 1500 block Gordon Highway. He left the roadway, struck a tree and the vehicle overturned.

