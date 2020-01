Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dispatch confirms an accident on Gordon Highway involving a tractor-trailer.

According to officials, that accident happened on Gordon Highway near Old Louisville Road.

Dispatch says the tractor-trailer was hauling wood chips when the accident occurred, causing the truck to flip over and catch on fire.

Two other cars are involved.

No word on any injuries.

