Accident involving school bus shuts down Columbia Road, officials say

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia Road is shut down following an accident with a school bus, officials say.

Augusta Fire Department officials are at the scene at Columbia Road and Lewiston Road.

Columbia County School District Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway says the bus was hit by a car.

Officials tell us none of the seven children on the bus were injured. The driver and an aide, however, will be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Columbia Road is shut down for the time being.

More on this story as it develops.

