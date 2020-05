Saturday, May 9, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County dispatch confirms there is an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle and a truck on Washington Road near Ronald Reagan Drive.

Dispatch says the call for the accident came in at 7:37 p.m. The eastbound lane of Washington Road is blocked as deputies work to clear the scene.

There is no information yet on the extent of the injuries. We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to learn more.