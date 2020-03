Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lanes were closed this morning after a traffic accident downed some utility lines on 15th Street between Laney Walker Boulevard and Walton Way.

The power lines and cable lines to block the intersection.

By 10 a.m., one lane had been opened up for vehicles to travel, but there will be delays and drivers should seek alternate routes as utility crews are on the scene making repairs.

