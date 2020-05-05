Academy Sports to offer discount for military and first responders

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Academy Sports is offering Military and First Responder discount, a 10 percent off on all purchases for these heroes.

This discount can work for any purchase in-store or online.

Academy Sports invites everyone to speak with a manager and/or customer regarding the discount as well as our selection of Mother's Day Deals.

Academy is taking precautions such as including limiting the number of people in a store at time, supporting proper distancing requirements with posted markers, professional cleaning, disinfecting cart and hand basket handles, and providing hand sanitizer in the store.

The store also offers convenient shopping options like free in-store pick-up, curbside pickup, and shipping over $25.

