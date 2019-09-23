Academic Parent Teacher Teams increase parent engagement

Monday, September 23, 2019

News 12 this Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --Columbia County schools are putting a twist on traditional parent teacher conferences.

Grovetown elementary principal, Dr. Kellye Bosch explains the program that's changing the game.

"The APTT program stands for academic parent teacher teams and it's a program designed to increase family engagement so that families are able to help their children at home with their schooling," Bosch explains.

Currently, APTT is in three Columbia County schools, this is the programs second year at Grovetown Elementary.

"Every teacher's home room has a group of students that comes to their homeroom the night of the meeting. So, it's seventy five minutes long and then and then the parents come in, and they sign in and then we just start talking with each other, mingling, and getting to know each other," APTT Champion, Amy Alexander describes how a meeting is typically conducted.

Alexander expresses how each of the three annual meeting are broken down into categories.

"The welcome, foundational skills, parents getting to know each other, and then we pass out the data which is the very important part, where they get to learn how their child is doing compared to the rest of the class"

Parent, Vicky Aleshire says her favorite part is that each meeting is organized; it points her and her child in the right direction.

"The specific metric, having a specific goal to work on and an activity to use towards achieving that goal specifically, versus just hey, I want to get better at math and lets just try some random things," Vicky laughs with excitement.

Amy Alexander says the numbers don't lie. They are seeing nothing but positive results come from the program.

"In the family engagement part of everything, the one on one individual parent teacher conferences we usually had about twenty maybe thirty percent of parents show up. In our first meeting of APTT last year, it was maybe fifty percent all ready and then by the end of the year in our last meeting, we had a bout seventy eight percent of parents show up."

