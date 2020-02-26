AUMC saves professors life during normal work day

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many Augusta University professors are teaching the doctors of tomorrow, and with a hospital on campus, the students can get hands-on experience. But that hospital ended up saving one professor's life.

It was an ordinary weekend for Kevin Brueilly, but he started noticing he was out of breath easily. His wife told him to get checked out.

"She encouraged me to go to the doctor, and me being bullheaded I sad no I'm good," Dr. Brueilly said. "I thought it's nothing it'll pass."

But it didn't pass. Dr. Brueilly couldn't stop coughing and felt nauseous at work, so he decided to get looked at.

"I thought for sure I had pneumonia."

The doctors told him that was the least of his worries.

"Yes you do in fact have pneumonia, but we're concerned about a blood clot in your lungs."

It's called a Saddle Pulmonary Embolis. Part of a blood clot in Dr. Brueilly's leg broke off and was blocking his lungs, and he needed a procedure fast.

"The AU docs were great. They had a pulmonary embolism team on call. They stepped in and took over and it was clear that they knew what they were doing."

Within three hours of getting to work, Dr. Brueilly was in surgery. He barely even had time to text his wife.

"All I had time to do was text her come to the hospital when you can," he said.

Thankfully, the procedure went off without a hitch. He says if he had waited any longer he wouldn't be alive today.

"I'm very confident that if I were someplace where I was another 30 minutes, 60 minutes from a hospital, I probably would not have survived."

Dr. Brueilly says he feels about as well as he did before the procedure, and now he pays a little more attention to his symptoms. He also says the "I told ya so" moment from his wife hurt more than the surgery.​​

