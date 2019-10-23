AUMC receives major donation for pediatric cancer research

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Brennan Simkins was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia the day before his seventh birthday in 2009. (Source: Tara Simkins)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Press On, a nonprofit spearheaded by parents of kids with cancer, donated a million dollars to Augusta University Tuesday.

The money will be used for pediatric cancer research, specifically immunotherapy. Physicians like Dr. Theodore Johnson believe that by teaching the body's immune system to target and fight cancer cells, they can decrease the amount of chemo and radiation they have to give a child.

Tara Simkins is the mother of 18-year-old Brennan Simkins. Brennan was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia the day before his seventh birthday in 2009.

Brennan underwent an unprecedented four bone marrow transplants in the span of 18 months, and endured chemotherapy treatments. While he is now cancer-free, he still suffers the effects of the toxic chemotherapy, like seizures and severe organ damage. In fact, Brennan's doctors say during his chemotherapy treatments, he experienced similar levels of toxicity as Hiroshima victims.

Through the treatments, Tara says one thing kept her and her husband from crumbling.

"Families and children who are very sick have an understanding that they might lost everything, and they find hope and they find meaning in believing that something can be learned from their case," said Simkins.

So, she joined forces with a few other families in the CSRA who have children with cancer and started Press On, a nonprofit that raises money for childhood cancer research.

The Simkins' and the other Press On families did not donate the million dollars from their own pockets. It came a dollar here, a dollar there, from donors and fundraisers that they and other families held.

She says she encouraged families to raise money in ways that represents them.

"We really want people to do what they love to do, so it's not a chore. We want to kind of like, honor them. Do something you love and then think of a kid who doesn't have the capability to do that right now," said Tara.

Dr. Theodore Johnson says the goal of his immunotherapy research is to give children a better quality of life after they finish their cancer treatments, and to decrease the chances of relapse.

"When you have a five year old who's diagnosed with cancer, who should live to 75 or 80, you're talking about 75 person years that you may be impacting by providing a better treatment," he said.

At the end of the day, the researchers at Augusta University and the Press On families want children to be able to lead lives not defined by cancer.

"There's something in the fight. There's something of value that you find in the fight. And we found it," said Tara.

