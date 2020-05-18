AU to allow two support persons with pediatric patients

Monday, May 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Beginning today, Augusta University Health welcomes two parents or support persons to accompany pediatric patients.

This is for all pediatric patients who come in for surgeries, inpatient hospital stays and clinic appointments at Augusta University Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

All support persons will be screened at entrances, where they will be asked about symptoms and virus exposure, and must wear a face covering while in the hospital and clinics.

After entering the hospital, family and support persons will be given a sticker verifying they’ve been screened and asked to limit their movement to their patient’s room. Family who come to the hospital after 8:30 p.m. will be issued a photo ID.

Family and support persons are asked to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and good cough and sneeze etiquette. People who are sick are asked to stay home and limit contact with others.

Virtual visits can be coordinated by contacting the Center for Patients and Families at 706-721-7322.

