AU Health releases app, website to help screen for COVID-19

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health officials say a new app and website from the hospital will help screen for COVID-19.

AU officials say the AU Health COVID-19 Virtual Screening website as well as the AU Health Express Care app, available through iOS App Store and the Google Play Store, will help screen potential patients.

“As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, we want to make sure that patients who are high risk for the disease are screened and evaluated in a way that avoids possible transmission to others,” said Dr. Richard Schwartz, chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University. “Using the online platform for a quick telemedicine visit will direct patients who need testing to the most appropriate location for further evaluation or treatment; a practice essential for avoiding unnecessary spread of the illness.”

The hope, according to AU, is to help slow the spread of the virus through identifying patients before they need emergency care.

