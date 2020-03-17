AU moving to online learning for the rest of the semester, students must move out

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- After the University System of Georgia moved to online learning for the rest of the semester Monday night, Augusta University is following in its stead.

AU officials now say all students must move out and prepare for online instructions.

Officials say they are now developing a plan for students to move out in a "structured and orderly fashion."

"Our mission as the state’s designated health sciences university will create some unique challenges that we must address. Students in health professions programs will continue the instructional plan previously communicated by their deans," a statement from the university said.

