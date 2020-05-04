AU modifies safety policies as elective procedures resume

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health is making changes to visitor restrictions and adding safety measures as patient appointments and elective procedures resume this week.

Starting Wednesday, patients can have one family member or support person with them for inpatient hospital stays and outpatient appointments, except if the patients have COVID-19.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Patients and their support person can expect to be asked about symptoms and exposure when entering and must supply and wear a face covering while in the hospital or clinics.

After entering the hospital, family and support persons will be given a sticker verifying they’ve been screened and asked to limit their movement to their patient’s room. Family who come to the hospital after 8:30 p.m. will be issued a photo ID.

Family and support persons are asked to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing and good cough and sneeze etiquette. People who are sick are asked to stay home and limit contact with others.

Virtual visits can be coordinated by contacting the Center for Patients and Families at 706-721-7322.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.