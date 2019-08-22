AU is about to get bigger with a $70M, 125,000 sq. foot math and science building

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University is growing.

The school is breaking ground Friday morning on the construction of a new College of Science and Mathematics building.

According to the university, this move will better connect the health sciences and medical education on the Health Sciences Campus with the liberal arts education and professional degrees on Summerville.

The school's $70 million design is a 125,000 square foot building that will "help enhance Augusta University’s attractiveness to students as the university continues pursuing enrollment growth."

"The addition of research laboratories in the new building will equip faculty and students to conduct scientific research and support the creation of additional graduate programs," a statement from the school says.

That groundbreaking is set for 9 a.m. near the dental college.

