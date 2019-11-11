AU hosts nursing job fair Tuesday

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University is hosting a job fair for nurses and nursing students on Tuesday, Nov. 12th.

The event is happening from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 3405 Mike Padgett Highway, in Building 15. That's the East Central Regional Hospital on AU's campus.

The hospital is looking for staff nurses, licensed practical nurses, and patient care technicians.

Applicants should bring a resume, proof of nursing license, and credentials to the fair.

