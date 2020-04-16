AU holds celebration walk for COVID-19 patient's release

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Employees at Augusta University Health cheered for Carolina Maddox, who battled COVID-19 for two weeks, as she was discharged.

For two weeks, Caroline Maddox laid in Augusta University Medical Center fighting for her life after testing positive for COVID-19.

She spent eight days on the ventilator to help her breathe. But she fought the virus and was released from the hospital Thursday, April 16.

To help celebrate her recovery, employees at Augusta University Health lined the halls and cheered for her as she was being discharged, according to the release.

“I’m just thanking God for all of his grace and his mercy, and thanking this hospital and this staff for taking care of her," Lilly Maddox, Caroline's sister, said in the release. "Each time we called and had questions, they never hesitated to answer or explain to us what was going on. God is so good and I can't say enough about this hospital."

All video credits go to Augusta University

