AU health begins coronavirus antibody testing this week

Friday, May 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Augusta University Health will begin testing this week to tell whether people have been exposed to coronavirus and developed antibodies against it.

It’s part of an effort to try to gauge how widely the virus has spread locally, considering that fact that many people who are infected may go undetected because they never develop symptoms.

The presence of antibodies suggests a person has been infected with the virus whether they showed symptoms or not, according to Dr. Brandy Gunsolus, special testing laboratory manager and doctor of clinical laboratory science at AU Health.

“This test is not one for diagnosing an acute infection,” Gunsolus said. “The antibodies come up too late in the disease process for that purpose.” However, she said, just the presence of antibodies doesn't mean the infection is over.

While the new antibody testing will initially only be open to patients at AU Health, there are plans to offer the testing to the general public soon, Gunsolus said.

AU Health, the state’s public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia, has been commended by Gov. Brian Kemp for developing a telemedicine screening mobile application for COVID-19.

The AU Health ExpressCare app allows people to be screened for the virus virtually, 24/7, with no appointment required and at no cost.

However, antibody testing is much different than the nasal swab testing for COVID-19, Gunsolus said.

“Those interested in an antibody test would need to see their physician or do a telemedicine visit and get an order for the test,” Gunsolus said. Then they’d need to have blood drawn.

Antibody tests can be a critical tool to show how the disease spreads through the local population, but it should not be used to determine when or if someone should return to work, Gunsolus said.

“There are a lot of individuals out there who may not know that they had COVID-19 and they may want to know, especially if they're still having some lingering effects potentially from it,” she said.

The test is also for anyone interested in knowing whether they can donate plasma to help people fighting off the infection. A promising new treatment uses the antibodies of recovered patients in therapy for those who are sick with COVID-19.

