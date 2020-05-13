AU experts uncover a clue to why COVID-19 preys on seniors

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – Researchers at Augusta University may have gained an understanding of why older people and those with pre-existing health conditions are more vulnerable to coronavirus.

RNA molecules that should attack the virus when it tries to infect the body are diminished with age and chronic health problems, investigators report.

MicroRNAs play a big role in gene expression, but they also fight back when viruses invade, latching onto and cutting the genetic material of the virus, says Dr. Sadanand Fulzele, an aging researcher at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

DIG DEEPER ON THE SUBJECT:

• AU expert shines light on COVID-19 stats

• Is it too soon for a COVID-19 vaccine?

• AU experts may have found key to keep COVID-19 patients' bodies from turning on them

But with age and some chronic medical conditions, the attacking microRNA numbers dwindle, says Dr. Carlos M. Isales, co-director of the college’s Center for Healthy Aging and chief of its Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.

The coronavirus is then better able to do what it does naturally, which is hijack our cell machinery so it can replicate, the researchers say.

Their findings are reported in the journal Aging and Disease.

“The most important and striking feature of COVID-19 is the increased case fatality rate in aged individuals,” the investigators write, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that nearly half of patients requiring hospitalization are age 65 and older. This age group accounts for about 80% of COVID-19 deaths.

Fulzele, Isales and their colleagues wanted to know more about why.

“My perspective is there is a key set of microRNAs that are important in triggering this abnormal response, in making older patients more susceptible,” Isales says. “We are looking at microRNAs in general dropping, but there is a specific subset that is key. The question is whether we can we target those as a therapy.”

Next steps include studies in culture and lab animals to ensure findings are consistent with the computer analysis of human microRNAs in this study.

Administering boosts of microRNA might help restore sufficient levels of the key virus fighters, the investigators say.

They are moving toward producing synthetic microRNA, Fulzele says. Future studies also include pinning down which type of microRNA would be most impactful to be used in tandem with another therapy.

Another question to pursue is whether some younger people, who also are seriously sickened by SARS-CoV-2 infection, already don’t make sufficient numbers of some of the key protective microRNA, Isales says.

About the study

Other key collaborators in the study include Dr. Bikash Sahay of the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine in Gainesville and Drs. Ashok Sharma and Tae Jin Lee from the Medical College of Georgia Center for Biotechnology and Genomic Medicine. The research was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health.

Read the full study at http://www.aginganddisease.org/EN/10.14336/AD.2020.0428.

MORE | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.