AU continues to innovate with 3D technology and telehealth app during pandemic

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University has stepped up to the plate, developing new ideas to help conquer the COVID-19 pandemic like using 3D technology and app connections.

Taking advantage of 3D technology

The need for personal protective equipment and testing supplies continues to grow, even as supply chains struggle to keep up with demand. According to the release, to help ensure Augusta University Health’s front line workers have the protection they need, a number of faculty members teamed up with regional companies and a local software engineer to produce 3D-printed molds and create at least 500 reusable silicone face masks. This group of faculty also led the effort to provide AU Health with 1,000 3D printed face shields.

The Dental College of Georgia is also helping to produce 5,000 3D-printed nasal swabs daily as Augusta University and AU Health partner with the Georgia Department of Public Health and Georgia National Guard to coordinate centralized scheduling for the state’s COVID-19 specimen point of collection sites.

Extra protection during intubations

Intubating a patient who has COVID-19 is a high-risk procedure and could increase the risk of transmission of disease to health care workers. According to the release, thanks to a design created by a doctor in Taiwan, and the collaboration of several certified registered nurse anesthetists and a local professional engineer, safer intubations at Augusta University is now possible.

Taking it a step further with additional modifications, an AU Health and Medical College of Georgia Emergency Department doctor and his brother are producing even more of these polycarbonate intubation boxes in an effort to better protect front line health care workers, according to the release.

There’s an app for that

AU Health’s ExpressCare app, which was created in-house, uses telehealth technology to allow people to be screened for COVID-19 virtually, 24/7, with no appointment and at no charge. It’s been a rousing success for the AU Health Healthcare Information Systems team, with over 14,000 screenings so far, the release stated.

