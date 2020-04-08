AU 'cautiously optimistic' about future of COVID-19 in CSRA

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

News 12 NBC 26

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Gov. Kemp extending his shelter-in-place order until the end of the month, Augusta University Health says they are 'cautiously optimistic' about the CSRA's COVID-19 situation.

Officials say testing continues to expand, and even new treatment options are developing. AU is seeing progress on the frontlines.

"I'm hopeful that we have bent the curve. It's too early to tell. We don't want to get overly optimistic," Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at AU, said.

Dr. Coule is confident because AU's machines are running more than a thousand tests a day now.

"That's allowed us to significantly decrease any kind of back log and decrease the turnaround of the additional facilities that we are helping to serve," Dr. Coule said.

AU tested more than 100 people at the Christenberry Fieldhouse site on Tuesday, and dozens more gathered at Patriots Park. The freshly implemented testing sites have been proven effective.

While there is still no cure for COVID-19, the AU lab team has proven using plasma as an effective treatment.

"One plasma donation from a COVID-19 person who has recovered can treat four critically ill patients," Dr. Coule said.

Yet, there's still concern about a lack of testing supplies, even down to the swabs doctors use. AU doesn't want anyone to let up now.

"I'm still a little worried about some potential for this to have a delayed outbreak for example, or a late wave of this," Dr. Coule said.

Bending the curve isn't over, as health officials are expecting a peak in cases in Georgia in the coming weeks, but if the public's actions stay on course with social distancing -- there may be only a little while left.

"I'm thinking mid-May is when we might see things starting to get back to normal, and I'm looking forward to a fairly normal summer," Dr. Coule said.

AU did tell News 12 that there can be trouble with tests. About 80 percent of patients with coronavirus related symptoms have seen it through testing. But, there's still a possibility some could test negative for strands of the virus.

Doctors says it's part of the issues they're working through as testing grows.

Gov. Kemp mentioned Wednesday during a news conference that the state plans to partner with private companies to expand testing further.​

