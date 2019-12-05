AU basketball's Education Day is more than just a treat for kids

Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – The Augusta University men’s basketball team played for more than 2,000 students on Thursday.

But there’s a much bigger picture here than the fun morning off campus.

“It's been really cool getting to hang out with my friends and getting to watch the game,” fifth grader Samantha Holmes said.

It was the 7th year AU’s men’s basketball team has played a game just for Richmond County students. They call it Education Day.

“It’s really fun,” senior AU basketball player Raphael Monteiro said. “It’s a great environment. They’re really excited and they cheer us all one, so it’s really fun and getting to talk to them afterwards is fun, too.”

Sure the kids love enjoying the food, drinks, candy, and basketball, but there's a whole lot more to Education Day.

“I think it's really important for them to learn that education is important for them in life, especially reading,” one player said.

It’s a chance for these players to players to take their love for the game, and turn it into even more.

“I try to teach them to do their best, like whatever they want to do in life; as long as they do their best, they're going to be successful,” one player said.

Basket after basket, players hope to get little minds thinking about college.

“Sometimes this is the first time that these kids have experienced a college campus, so we want to make sure it's a positive experience and they can see the atmosphere and hopefully come back and watch the Jags,” Clint Bryant, athletics director at AU, said.

With the hopes that one day they choose Augusta University as the place to further their education and chase their dreams.

