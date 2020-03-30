AU aims to run 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily with new equipment

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hundreds of Georgians come in their car to the coronavirus drive-thru testing sites, but no matter how many samples are collected in a day, only a portion run through testing daily.

This week, Augusta University Health is aiming to run 1000 testing samples per day.

Currently, the lab‘s limitation is chemically running roughly 70 collection samples per day, even with the testing drive-through.

That limitation creates a backlog of samples needing to be tested.

News 12 caught up with someone who knows the importance of early detection for the coronavirus. After 15 days in quarantine, Jason Hasty says he is finally showing no symptoms of the virus.

“It would hurt bad enough that I would get up looking for some pain medicine to take for it," Hasty said, describing the bodily

aches. Adding, the pain in his shoulders stuck around the longest.

Hasty is one of the 70 COVID-19 cases confirmed at AU. He also is the spouse of an AU employee, which made him among the priority list for testing.

“That they needed to test their own which would include spouses and to make sure they’re not making people sick. That they’re trying to help," Jason Hasty said.

“We are thoughtfully prioritizing testing for those who need it the most," Kristina Keffer, AU Health CEO, said in a Friday town hall.

The limits on testing is why new equipment matters. With a new large donation from Augusta National and new testing equipment on the way, AU is hoping to minimize those priority lists and broaden their reach.

In the past two weeks, there were about 4,300 virtual screenings, people wanting to be tested. But only 23 percent met the criteria to go to the drive-through testing site. The gap could grow smaller for the Augusta region with incoming machines, says AU.

By Wednesday, AU expects to be able to run 500 tests per day. And by the end of the week— run 1000 per day.

“The entire state of Georgia is our campus, and our responsibility," Dr. Keel, AU President, said in Friday’s town hall.

Considering the goal of 1000 per day is more than 10 times the rate AU is currently doing, it propels Augusta’s medical community as a regional leader. AU says this new testing capability will act in partnership with the Department of Health to serve as much of the state as possible in the fight against COVID-19.​

