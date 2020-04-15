AU Summerville campus houses 3D printing operation for face shields

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The battle against the coronavirus isn't just happening over at the hospital, or in restaurants and stores. The battle has moved to schools, and at Augusta University's Summerville campus, they're building some heavy armor, running a network of builders across the community.

With each scan, there's a new layer of safety. A new face shield and mask printed into the war.

“These will replace surgical masks," Lynsey Ekema said. "These are supplementary protection. These go on top of something that’s already being used like a surgical mask or N-95 respirator.”

Ekema and Amanda Behr work as medical illustrators and are building makeshift masks with a 3D printer. It's all done by uploading a design file and then, the machine makes it.

“It’s anywhere from 60 to 80 hours a week of work, but this is going to fuel us forward in innovation if it has not already," Ekema said.

The hospital is asking for 1,000 face shields and 500 silicon masks, not exactly a job that can be done overnight.

But the illustrators aren't doing it alone -- with another 15 printers in the community and across the university are offering their expertise.

And donations are making it all possible.

"These are people who have printers at home, and they have spools of filament, who want to help. So this is coming out of their own pockets," Ekema said.

Out of their pockets, and into the hands of those who need it.

But why use 3D printing? Well, this protection is reusable.

“When we use silicon, we are able to disinfect it— so do a surface cleaning. But, we can also sterilize it," Ekema explained.

So with each mask or shield that's made, a healthcare worker is protected and they can stay protected as long as those masks hold up.

“In all honesty, the healthcare workers are saving lives. By helping them, we are helping people," Ekema said.

And by helping people, they are helping end the war against COVID-19.

AU told News 12 they are sending 50 to 100 face shields to the hospital every other day. They expect to get silicon masks fully approved by next week, which will replace surgical masks. N-95s will not be replaced.

