AU President Brooks Keel to join Gov. Brian Kemp at 3:30 p.m. news conference

Thursday, May 7, 2020

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel will speak alongside Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

AU Health's COVID-19 screening app has become a large part of the state's plans to screen and test thousands of residents believed to have the virus.

"This app has enhanced public health while reducing exposure for our doctors, nurses, and medical staff," Kemp said.

“As the state’s only public academic medical center and home to the Medical College of Georgia, it seems only appropriate that our clinical expertise be shared throughout the state to ensure appropriate evaluation and testing of citizens,” Keel said in a statement.

