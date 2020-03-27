AU Health's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health continues to have more patients test positive for COVID-19.

The latest numbers from the hospital indicate 31 patients have tested positive for the illness with 712 patients testing negative.

AU Health's main screening avenue, telehealth, has also been dealing with increased volume.

The hospital has taken 3,687 hotline calls, 4,343 telehealth screenings, and 1,148 drive-thru visits.

Georgia, meanwhile, is also seeing the same rise with over 1,600 cases and 56 deaths.

