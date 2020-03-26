AU Health's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University Health's COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, according to the latest numbers from the hospital.

In the latest update, AU Health says they've confirmed 25 cases of the virus with 640 tests coming back negative.

Five hundred cases at the hospital remain pending.

Meanwhile, the hospital says they've screen 3,371 calls to the hotline and 3,988 telemedicine screenings.

Visits to AU's drive-thru have also eclipsed 1,000.

